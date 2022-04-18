Catholic World News

In Easter message, Ghana’s bishops warn of conflicts

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In the resurrection, all of us are invited to live and share in God’s life of glory and find God’s path that leads to peace,” Ghana’s bishops said in their Easter statement. “Unfortunately, this gift of the Prince of Peace is often rejected by acts of conflicts, wars and division.”



Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, the president of the bishops’ conference, cited “uneasy calm in Bawku (Upper East Region) and in some other places of Ghana, as well as instability in some of our neighboring countries. Moreover, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is destabilizing the whole world.”

