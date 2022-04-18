Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian churches resist Israeli settlers

April 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: “We have a major problem here,” said Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem said after extremists broke into a hotel in the seized Christian Quarter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!