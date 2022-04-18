Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo: The Way of the Cross is still lived in Myanmar

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the status of the internal conflict in Myanmar since 2021 coup d’état, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon said that “the greatest violence is perpetrated in communities where the Christian populations are greatest, both Catholic and Protestant. Already over 15 churches and convents have been desecrated or ransacked or bombed.”



“In this engulfing darkness of violence and plain evil, the Church cannot support talk of vengeance and more violence,” he continued. “We have consistently pleaded for reconciliation.”

