Ukrainian Catholic leader pays tribute to women’s heroism, decries Russian offenses

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying offenses committed against Ukrainian women, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on April 16 that the Ukrainian woman “gives her life for the Motherland with weapons in her hands alongside our male heroes.”



“She is fighting heroically on the front of humanitarian aid,” he continued. “She is a heroine, a guardian of human life during the war in Ukraine, a guardian of family comfort and hearth. This is the foster mother who keeps her children when they are on the road as refugees or forced to flee their Motherland.”

