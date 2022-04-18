Catholic World News

In TV interview, Pope speaks about the devil, war, women’s strength, and refugees

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On Good Friday, the Italian state television network RAI aired a 48-minute interview with Pope Francis.



In the wide-ranging interview, Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s Passion, human suffering, and the reality of the devil. “Someone says that I speak too much about the devil,” he said. “But he is real. I believe in him ... Every day, I pray that prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel in the morning. Every day! So that it might help me conquer the devil.”



In comments that attracted wider media coverage, the Pope said that “refugees are subdivided. There’s first class, second class, skin color, [if] they come from a developed country [or] one that is not developed. We are racists, we are racists. And this is bad.”

