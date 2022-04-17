Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

April 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter! Jesus, the Crucified One, is risen!”, Pope Francis said in his Easter message, delivered on Easter Sunday from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica (video).



“He stands in the midst of those who mourned him, locked behind closed doors and full of fear and anguish,” the Pope continued. “He comes to them and says: Peace be with you!’ (Jn 20:19). He shows the wounds in his hands and feet, and the wound in his side. He is no ghost; it is truly Jesus, the same Jesus who died on the cross and was laid in the tomb...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!