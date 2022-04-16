Catholic World News

‘They saw, they heard, they proclaimed’: Pope’s homily at Easter Vigil Mass

April 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the night of April 16, Pope Francis preached the homily at the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). The Pope, however, did not preside at the Mass; Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant.



“Many writers have evoked the beauty of starlit nights,” Pope Francis began. “The nights of war, however, are riven by streams of light that portend death. On this night, brothers and sisters, let us allow the women of the Gospel to lead us by the hand, so that, with them, we may glimpse the first rays of the dawn of God’s life rising in the darkness of our world ...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!