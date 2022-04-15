Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of typhoon in the Philippines

April 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary, has sent a telegram of condolence for the victims of Tropical Storm Megi. The storm left at least 148 people dead and 150 people missing.

