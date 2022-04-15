Catholic World News

Catholic, Anglican primates of All Ireland issue joint Easter message

April 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Connor

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, has issued a joint Easter message with his Anglican counterpart.



“The tragedy of what we are witnessing in Ukraine during these days impels us again this Easter to be peacemakers and never to tire in working for a genuine human fraternity as the only way to resolve differences and conflicts,” the prelates concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!