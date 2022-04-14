Catholic World News

English woman challenges fine for ‘prayer walk’ during lockdown

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An English woman has asked a court to overturn the fine she was assessed for taking a “prayer walk” during the Covid lockdown.



Rose Lalor was stopped while “walking and praying,” and asked by police to explain why she was outdoors. Although emergency regulations allowed for outdoor exercise—and she was alone, masked, and not near any other person—the police said that she did not have a proper reason for being outdoors, and a fine was imposed.

