National Eucharistic Congress about ‘encounter with a person,’ official says
April 14, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Tim Glemkowski, previously the Archdiocese of Denver’s director of strategy, has been named executive director of the National Eucharistic Congress, the culmination of the US bishops’ 2022-24 National Eucharistic Revival.
The National Eucharistic Congress, which will take place in Indianapolis, is expected to attract 80,000 people and cost $28 million.
