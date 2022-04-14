Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Congress about ‘encounter with a person,’ official says

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Tim Glemkowski, previously the Archdiocese of Denver’s director of strategy, has been named executive director of the National Eucharistic Congress, the culmination of the US bishops’ 2022-24 National Eucharistic Revival.



The National Eucharistic Congress, which will take place in Indianapolis, is expected to attract 80,000 people and cost $28 million.

