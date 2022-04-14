Catholic World News

USCCB notes ‘minimal thresholds’ for seminary adminssion

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the US bishops approved the 6th edition of their Program of Priestly Formation (PPF), which is still awaiting Vatican approval.



Since March 8, the USCCB has published six 2-page bulletins highlight principles of the 6th edition. The April 12 bulletin emphasized that “without denying the importance of evaluating minimal thresholds in all areas of an applicant’s development, strict vigilance is especially necessary in evaluating human thresholds pertaining to sexuality.”

