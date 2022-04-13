Catholic World News

Pope Francis visits Benedict XVI to offer birthday greetings

April 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday evening, April 13, to offer the retired Pontiff his birthday greetings.



The former Pope will celebrate his 95th birthday on April 16, which is Holy Saturday. He was also born on Holy Saturday, and baptized at the Easter Vigil that same day.



Benedict XVI has lived longer than any other man who served as Roman Pontiff (although he was only 85 when he resigned). Pope Leo XIII remains the oldest man to hold the Petrine office; he was 93 when he died in 1903.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!