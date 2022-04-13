Maryland lawmakers override governor’s veto of expansive abortion bill
April 13, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Both houses of Maryland’s legislature have overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act.
“Many companies will now be compelled to pay for abortion through insurance, and it is now legal for nonphysicians to perform abortions,” said Jenny Kraska, executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference.
“Given that abortion is ubiquitous in our state, Maryland women are not looking for abortion expansion but rather help with basic necessities they need,” the conference had stated in February. “Offering abortion without providing alternatives is reproductive coercion.”
