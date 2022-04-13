Catholic World News

Priests react to sudden change in Pakistani government

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A no-confidence vote in the Parliament of the world’s fifth most populous nation led to the ouster of Pakistan’s prime minister and the swift election of a replacement.



“We hope that the tense political situation in the country is over,” said Father James Channan, OP, who leads the Peace Center in Lahore. “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unable to increase employment, curb inflation.”

