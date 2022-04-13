Catholic World News
Priests react to sudden change in Pakistani government
April 13, 2022
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: A no-confidence vote in the Parliament of the world’s fifth most populous nation led to the ouster of Pakistan’s prime minister and the swift election of a replacement.
“We hope that the tense political situation in the country is over,” said Father James Channan, OP, who leads the Peace Center in Lahore. “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unable to increase employment, curb inflation.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!