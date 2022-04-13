Catholic World News

Israel grants permits to 722 Gaza Christians to celebrate Easter in Jerusalem

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Israel has granted permits to 722 Palestinian Christians in Gaza (map) to visit Jerusalem for Easter, according to the parish priest there.



According to the report, only 133 out of Gaza’s 1.8 million people are Catholic; the total Christian population is “just over 1,070.”

