Catholic World News

Vatican representative denies Holy See is against sending weapons to Ukraine

April 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Apostolic Nunciature in Ukraine

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Nunciature in Ukraine has denied that the Holy See opposes sending weapons to Ukraine.



“According to the Catholic theology, every country, and in this case Ukraine, has the right to defend itself,” according to the nunciature. “It is well known that the international community does not want to be directly involved in the war, but some countries are sending weapons.”



The nunciature also denied a report that Vladimir Putin has an account with the Vatican bank.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!