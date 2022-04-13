Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders release Easter message

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We called to be bold witnesses to the transforming grace of God in Christ Jesus to all of God’s people, both by word and deed,” the Patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said in their joint Easter message. “This Christian witness is all the more pressing in the face of the lingering effects of the pandemic, the sudden eruption of violence and war, and the increase of injustice and oppression around the world.”

