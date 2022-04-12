Catholic World News

Pope plans September visit to Kazakhstan for world religious congress

April 12, 2022

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to visit Kazakhstan in September, to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



The congress, which takes place every three years, was begun by Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbaev in 2003. Past meetings have been devoted to interfaith cooperation to promote peace and fight terrorism. The 2022 event is devoted to the role of religious leaders in leading recovery from the pandemic.



Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported that the Pontiff indicated that he hopes to make the trip, during a video conversation on April 11.

