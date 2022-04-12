Catholic World News

Vatican prelate backs Ukraine’s right to defensive war

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, upheld the right of the Ukrainian government to mount a military resistance to Russian invasion.



Cardinal Gambetti told an Italian television audience that the right to national self-defense is a “cornerstone” of Church teaching on the moral use of force. His statement contrasted with the recent words of Pope Francis, who said that there is “no such thing as just war.”

