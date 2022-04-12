Catholic World News

Pope to meet Russian Patriarch in Jerusalem?

April 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is weighing plans for a possible meeting of Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, the Reuters news service reports, citing Vatican sources.



The proposed meeting could take place in Jerusalem, in conjunction with the Pope’s trip to Lebanon, which is to take place in June.



Pope Francis met with Patriarch Kirill in Cuba in 2106: the first-ever encounter between a Roman Pontiff and a Russian Orthodox Patriarch. Plans for a second meeting were reported earlier this year, but the possibility was complicated by the Russian prelate’s support for his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!