Catholic World News

Pope advances sainthood causes, including Salesian brother

April 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Nine sainthood and beatification causes advanced during an April 9 meeting between Pope Francis and Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.



In approving a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Artémides Zatti (1880-1951), Pope Francis paved the way for the Salesian brother’s canonization.



Pope Francis also approved the decree on the martyrdom of Fathers Giuseppe Bernardi and Mario Ghibaudo, who were slain by Nazi forces in 1943—thus paving the way for their beatification.



Finally, the Pope approved seven decrees of heroic virtue; the seven Servants of God may now be honored as venerable.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!