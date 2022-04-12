Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Values of sport can help prevent war’

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 9, Pope Francis received members of Reale Circolo Canottieri Tevere Remo, a Roman rowing club founded 150 years ago.



Referring to war, Pope Francis said in his address that “cultivating human friendship prepares us not to fall into this tragedy, and to think of the victims.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

