Ukrainian Catholic leader prays at mass grave in Bucha

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, visited the site of the Bucha massacre.



Describing his visit to the “tragically infamous town of Bucha, which is an open wound on the body of Ukraine,” he said, “And there, above the open mass grave, seeing the mutilated, breathless bodies, we prayed for their eternal rest.”



“Every Christian, no matter where they live on earth, whether they are Italian or German or Australian, seeing the atrocities of the occupiers in Bucha, says today: ‘I am Ukrainian,’” he added. “To love one’s enemy means to stop his murderous hand, to take away his weapon, not to give him the opportunity to kill.”

