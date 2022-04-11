Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin hopes to improve secret Vatican-China deal

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said that he hoped that a diplomatic accord between the Holy See and Beijing can be amended when the current agreement expires in October.



“We are trying to resume the dialogue concretely, with meetings that we hope will occur soon,” the cardinal said. He acknowledged the need to “make clarifications or review some points.”



Cardinal Parolin did not reveal the terms of the secret agreement.

