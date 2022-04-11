Catholic World News

Legionaries’ updated abuse report reveals 4 new allegations, 170 total victims

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In their 2nd Annual Report: Truth, Justice, and Healing, the Legionaries of Christ reported that there are “an estimated 170 known victims of priests of the Congregation,” as well as four new allegations received in the past year. The institute was founded in 1941 by Father Marcial Maciel (1920-2008), who committed multiple acts of sexual abuse.

