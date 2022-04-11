Catholic World News

Myanmar junta raids cathedral complex in Mandalay

April 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: On April 8, soldiers who claimed they had been tipped off about weapons raided the cathedral and archbishop’s house in Mandalay, the nation’s second-largest city.



Mandalay Archbishop Marco Tin Win has openly supported pro-democracy protestors in the Southeast Asian nation (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!