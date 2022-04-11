Papal encouragement to Italian judges to fight corruption
April 11, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On April 8, Pope Francis received members of Italy’s High Council of the Judiciary. In his address, the Pope said that “credibility of testimony, love for justice, authority, independence from other constituted powers and a loyal pluralism of positions are the antidotes to prevent political influences, inefficiencies and various dishonesty from prevailing.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
