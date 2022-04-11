Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to Italian judges to fight corruption

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 8, Pope Francis received members of Italy’s High Council of the Judiciary. In his address, the Pope said that “credibility of testimony, love for justice, authority, independence from other constituted powers and a loyal pluralism of positions are the antidotes to prevent political influences, inefficiencies and various dishonesty from prevailing.”

