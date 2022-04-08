Catholic World News

Bomb safely removed from French cathedral

April 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An unarmed explosive device was removed by police from St. Etienne cathedral in Toulouse, France, on April 8.



Police are searching for an unidentified man who was seen—and captured on security cameras—leaving a package at the cathedral early in the morning. The package was found to contain an improvised bomb, but no detonator—leading police to theorize that the perpetrator was an unbalanced individual rather than a trained terrorist.

