Catholic World News

Spanish bishops brief Pope on abuse commission

April 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On April 7, Pope Francis received the president, vice president, and secretary-general of the Spanish Episcopal Conference.



In February, Spain’s bishops established a commission to investigate clerical sexual abuse. The conference’s president, Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, told reporters that the Pope “encouraged us to walk along that path of accompanying [abuse] victims, because they are at the center of everything, to collaborate in everything and, above all, to prevent these things from happening again.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!