Catholic World News

Families involved in volunteer work to write meditations for papal Way of the Cross

April 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican spokesman announced on April 7 that “families linked to Catholic communities and associations for voluntary work and assistance” are writing the meditations for the Pope’s Via Crucis at the Colosseum on Good Friday evening.



Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said that families were chosen because the Church is celebrating the Amoris Laetitia Family Year. The year began in March 2021, the fifth anniversary of the publication of Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), and will conclude in June, at the Tenth World Meeting of Families in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!