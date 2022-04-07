Catholic World News

Lebanese bishops welcome news of papal visit

April 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops have issued a statement expressing their “joy at the news of Pope Francis’ visit to Lebanon.”



Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced this week that the Pontiff would visit his country, with June as the likely target date. The Vatican has not yet announced plans for a papal visit, but the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, said that it “is a possibility that is being studied.”

