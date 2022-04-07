Catholic World News

DR Congo’s bishops urge priests who have fathered children to leave ministry

April 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of CENCO, the bishops’ conference in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map), have exhorted priests who have fathered children to seek a dispensation to leave the ministry, so that they can care for their children.



The Xaverian Missionaries have published an English-language summary of the document.

