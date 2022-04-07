Catholic World News

Congressional report documents Chinese government’s persecution of Catholics, other believers

April 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 31, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, chaired by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), released its 2021 annual report. The 24-page section on freedom of religion chronicles incidents of the Chinese government’s persecution of Catholics and other religious believers.

