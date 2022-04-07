Catholic World News

At general audience, Pope recalls apostolic journey to Malta

April 07, 2022

Departing from the theme of his series of recent Wednesday audiences devoted to old age, Pope Francis spoke on April 6 about his recent apostolic journey to Malta.

“Following my recent Apostolic Journey to Malta, I renew my thanks to the President and civil authorities, to the bishops and faithful, and to the many volunteers for their generous welcome,” Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall, according to the official summary of his remarks. “In the Acts of the Apostles, we read that Paul, after his shipwreck off the island of Malta, was received there with ‘unusual kindness’“ (28:2).

The Pope, in the words of the summary, continued:

This spirit of welcome and charitable concern shown by the Maltese to the Apostle and his companions should inspire our own response to the complex issue of migration today, which is not simply an emergency but a sign of our times. Malta is at the forefront of these efforts, as I saw at the “John XXIII Peace Lab” Centre. There we were reminded that migrants bring with them unique stories and have a wealth of gifts to offer. At the Grotto of Saint Paul, I prayed for a renewal of the missionary spirit that has always distinguished the Church in Malta. Our prayer meeting at the National Marian Shrine of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo reflected the strong devotion of the Maltese people to Our Lady, who always brings us back to what is essential: to Christ crucified and risen and to the joy of the Gospel with its saving message of God’s merciful love for our human family. May God bless Malta and its people with prosperity and peace.

