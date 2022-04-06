Catholic World News

Oklahoma lawmakers approve abortion ban

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma’s state legislature has approved a bill that would outlaw abortion except in cases when the mother’s life is in danger.



Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law. If it survives the inevitable legal challenge, abortionists could face up to ten years in prison. The legislation does not envision prosecution of mothers.



Although the legislation seems clearly to violate the standards set by the Roe v. Wade decision, Oklahoma legislators evidently approved the bill in the hope that pending Supreme Court decisions will allow for state regulation of abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!