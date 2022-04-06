Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishop: Catholic school should not fly BLM flag

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester, Massachusetts, has said that a Catholic school in the city should not continue to fly a Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner.



While applauding the school’s opposition to racism, the bishop remarked that “symbols can mean different things to different people.” He pointed out that BLM has become associated with causes antithetical to the Catholic faith.



““While our role in a school is not to convert those who are not Catholic, nor is it our role to deny our Catholic identity,” Bishop McManus said. He asked: “Is the school committing itself to ideologies which are contrary to Catholic teaching? If so, is it still a Catholic school?” he asked.



Tom McKenney, the president of the Jesuit-administered Nativity School, responded to the bishop’s statement by saying that the school would continue to fly the BLM flag.

