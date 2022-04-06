Catholic World News

Cardinal visits refugees from Central African Republic

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of Bangui met last week with refugees from the Central Africa Republic at a camp in Cameroon. The cardinal heard them say that want to return to their homes, but fear for their safety as warfare continues in the Central African Republic.



More than 25,000 refugees from the fighting in the Central African Republic are now living in the refugee camp in Cameroon. Cardinal Nzapalainga encouraged them to return home, and promised to relay their concerns to the government in Bangui.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!