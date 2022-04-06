Catholic World News

Pope raps UN failure to stop Ukraine war

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “In the current war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotence of organizations of the United Nations,” Pope Francis said at his weekly audience on April 6.



The Pope said that despite the wishes of people throughout the world, “the dominant logic is the strategies of the most powerful countries to affirm their own interests.”



That logic of power must be broken, the Pope insisted: “Put an end to this war; silence the weapons; stop sowing death!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!