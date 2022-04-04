Catholic World News

Nigerian Christian leaders reject plan for mercenaries

April 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Christian leaders in Nigeria have rejected a suggestion that mercenaries might be hired to defend Christian communities in northern Nigeria if the country’s federal government fails to provide adequate protection.



Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai of the northern Kaduna state had said that he might recruit mercenaries, after a terrorist attack that killed several people and left over 160 unaccounted for.

