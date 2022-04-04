Catholic World News

The love of God drives our joy, Pope emphasizes in Malta

April 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an address at a prayer meeting at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu, Pope Francis emphasized love, welcome, and evangelization.



“You must return to the essence of Christianity: the love of God, the driving force of our joy, which sends us forth to the world; and the love of our neighbor, which is the simplest and most attractive witness we can give before the world,” he said. “In this way, you keep going forward in the journey of life, for the joy of the Church is to evangelize.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!