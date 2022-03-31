Catholic World News
70 cardinals, bishops, and theologians gather to discuss Pope Francis and the Church in the US
March 31, 2022
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Among those in attendance at the semi-off-the-record gathering were Cardinals Blase Cupich, Sean O’Malley, and Joseph Tobin; Archbishops Mitchell Rozanski, John Wester, Charles Thompson, Roberto González Nieves, and Christophe Pierre (the apostolic nuncio); and the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, Sister Nathalie Becquart.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: frjt -
Today 9:01 AM ET USA
Did they light candles to st pachamama...