70 cardinals, bishops, and theologians gather to discuss Pope Francis and the Church in the US

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Among those in attendance at the semi-off-the-record gathering were Cardinals Blase Cupich, Sean O’Malley, and Joseph Tobin; Archbishops Mitchell Rozanski, John Wester, Charles Thompson, Roberto González Nieves, and Christophe Pierre (the apostolic nuncio); and the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, Sister Nathalie Becquart.

