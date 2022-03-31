Catholic World News

Pope approved Vatican payout for London property, defendant testifies

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Mauro Carlino, accused of extortion and abuse of office for his role in a London real estate deal, was formerly secretary to Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who as Sostituto (Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State) coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia.



On March 30, Msgr. Carlino testified that “every decision was taken and approved by Pena Parra, who in turn reported weekly to the Pope,” the Associated Press reported.

