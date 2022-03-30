Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu can testify against fellow defendant, Vatican tribunal rules

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has ruled that Cardinal Angelo Becciu can offer testimony against a fellow defendant, Cecilia Marogna, in the landmark financial-misconduct trial.



Cardinal Becciu had said that his work with Marogna, a security consultant, involved sensitive matters covered by the pontifical seal, and he could not testify about them. But at a March 30 hearing the tribunal said that Pope Francis had dispensed the cardinal from the seal, and he was free to testify.



Marogna is charged with diverting Vatican funds to make personal purchases of luxury items. She has said that Cardinal Becciu asked her to compile dossiers of damaging information on other Vatican officials.

