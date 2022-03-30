Catholic World News

New clash over property in Jerusalem’s Christian quarter

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Jewish settlers launched an attack on a hotel in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem on March 26, triggering a heated new dispute over the ownership of the property.



The Petra Hotel, near the Jaffa Gate, was the property of the Greek Orthodox community. It was sold in 2004, in a deal that led to the ouster of Patriarch Iranaeus I, as angry members of the Greek Orthodox community charged that he had no right to sell the historic property. The new Greek Orthodox leadership argues that the purchase by an Israeli settlers’ group, Ateret Cohanim, is illegitimate, because it violates an accord to preserve the character of the Christian quarter.



While the real-estate dispute is still being contested in Israeli courts, members of Ateret Cohanim occupied the first floor of the hotel on March 26. Christian leaders in Jerusalem have united in denouncing the action.

