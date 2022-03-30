Catholic World News

Russian forces have seriously damaged at least 59 spiritual sites, Ukrainian government says

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian government said that at least 59 houses of worship have been “badly affected” by the Russian invasion.



“While Kremlin propagandists are cynically covering their imperial ambitions with statements about ‘protecting the Orthodox faith,’ the aggressive attack of the Russian military ruins Orthodox temples and other spiritual sites,” according to the Ukrainian government. “Mosques, synagogues, Protestant churches, religious education institutions and important administrative buildings of religious organizations,” including the offices of the Latin-rite Catholic Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia.

