Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate decries ‘hallmarks of genocide’ in Ukraine

March 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Polish Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his visit to Poland and renewed his condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



“Many of the aggressor’s actions bear the hallmarks of genocide,” the prelate said. “It seemed that the evil empire had irretrievably crumbled. The opposite has happened. The unbridled lust for power and the lack of respect for human life and human dignity have led to the revival of the destructive demons of the past.”



“As Christians, let us, together in solidarity, ask God—who is Peace and the source of all peace—to crush the hard hearts and minds of those who sow death and destruction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!