Catholic World News

‘Today is the beginning of something’: Metis leader after meeting with Pope Francis

March 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 28 with two delegations of indigenous people from Canada. “This is the first time any Métis survivors have been invited to say anything,” said Métis participant Mitchell Case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!