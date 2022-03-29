Pope: Abolish war now, before war erases humanity from history
March 29, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “More than a month has gone by since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, of the beginning of this cruel and senseless war, that, like every war, represents a defeat for everyone, for every one of us,” Pope Francis said on March 27.
Describing war as a “barbarous and sacrilegious act,” the Pope said that “war should not be something that is inevitable. We should not accustom ourselves to war ... Before the danger of self-destruction, may humanity understand that the moment has come to abolish war, to erase it from human history before it erases human history.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:17 AM ET USA
How about: "Abolish abortion now! It represents a defeat for everyone, for every one of us. It is a barbarous and sacrilegious act, it is never something that is inevitable. We should not accustom ourselves to abortion. Before the danger of self-destruction, may humanity understand that the moment has come to abolish abortion, to erase it from human history before it erases human history."