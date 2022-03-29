Catholic World News

Pope: Abolish war now, before war erases humanity from history

March 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “More than a month has gone by since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, of the beginning of this cruel and senseless war, that, like every war, represents a defeat for everyone, for every one of us,” Pope Francis said on March 27.



Describing war as a “barbarous and sacrilegious act,” the Pope said that “war should not be something that is inevitable. We should not accustom ourselves to war ... Before the danger of self-destruction, may humanity understand that the moment has come to abolish war, to erase it from human history before it erases human history.”

