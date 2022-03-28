Catholic World News

For Georgetown, Jesuits, and slavery descendants, bid for racial healing sours over reparations

March 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In April of 2017, the US leader of the Society of Jesus stood before cameras at Georgetown University and apologized for the Jesuits’ sale of 272 slaves to three Louisiana plantations in 1838,” the report begins.



“We were just pawns,” said a descendant of one of the slaves. “They had a script and they wanted to present it to the media and we were just props to their show.”

